Atria Investments Inc Has $711,000 Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,944,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 190,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 3.3 %

JBHT opened at $149.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.23 and a 200-day moving average of $174.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.29 and a twelve month high of $200.53.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,541.83. This trade represents a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

