Atria Investments Inc Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 283.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $2,208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,486,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,452,925.12. This represents a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $105,021.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 602,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,660.28. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648,743 shares of company stock worth $7,503,028 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Further Reading

