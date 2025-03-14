Atria Investments Inc Has $758,000 Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $64.67 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 67.04%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

