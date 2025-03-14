Atria Investments Inc Has $782,000 Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 394.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $78.82 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day moving average is $94.65.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

