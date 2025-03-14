Atria Investments Inc Has $796,000 Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total value of $2,560,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,013,899.56. This trade represents a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $384.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.33. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.20 and a twelve month high of $490.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.21 and a 200-day moving average of $410.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPI

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.