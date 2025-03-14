Atria Investments Inc Has $822,000 Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ING. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

ING Groep Trading Down 0.9 %

ING Groep stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. ING Groep has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

