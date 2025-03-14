Atria Investments Inc Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 89,225 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Federal Signal by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Federal Signal by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE:FSS opened at $75.39 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 15.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

