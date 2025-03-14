Atria Investments Inc Has $876,000 Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Czech National Bank lifted its position in PG&E by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 474,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 38,590 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,974,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,837,000 after buying an additional 148,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,953,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,093,000 after buying an additional 5,191,463 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PG&E by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

