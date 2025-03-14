Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 251.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 27.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,258,000 after buying an additional 83,685 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,691.40. This trade represents a 4.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,109 shares of company stock worth $160,845 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.32. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

