Atria Investments Inc Invests $835,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $14,987,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $5,167,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $3,456,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 33,181 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $958.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $45.95.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

