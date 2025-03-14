Atria Investments Inc Purchases 17,328 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,710,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.