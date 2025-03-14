Atria Investments Inc Purchases 2,169 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 158.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 89.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,881.80. This represents a 9.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

