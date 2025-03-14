Atria Investments Inc Purchases 5,219 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.40% of American Outdoor Brands worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Up 2.5 %

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $17.91.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

