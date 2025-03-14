Atria Investments Inc Purchases 83 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 880,816 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,994,000 after buying an additional 648,982 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,817,000 after purchasing an additional 417,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,511,000 after purchasing an additional 134,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,522,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,190,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.
NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $203.63 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $218.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.74 and a 200-day moving average of $178.49.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
