Atria Investments Inc Raises Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,693,000 after buying an additional 40,807 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 699,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after buying an additional 556,408 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 672,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,282,000 after buying an additional 72,501 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,498,000 after buying an additional 102,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 585,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after buying an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.14. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $87.20 and a one year high of $124.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.