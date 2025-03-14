Atria Investments Inc Raises Stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSCFree Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.53% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,732,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,372,000.

Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $171.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.10.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

