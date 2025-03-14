Atria Investments Inc Reduces Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,299 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 239,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,029,000 after buying an additional 50,548 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 88,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $93.64 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

