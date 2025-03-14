Atria Investments Inc Reduces Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,416,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,369,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 625,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,306,000 after acquiring an additional 318,326 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 155,969 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 504,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,220,000 after acquiring an additional 68,658 shares during the period.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $57.14 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GGAL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

