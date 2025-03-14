Atria Investments Inc Reduces Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY opened at $93.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $115.59.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

