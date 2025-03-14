Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Post were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 426.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Post by 244.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE POST opened at $111.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.62 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $989,994.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,711.50. This represents a 23.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,866.50. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

