Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 80,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 660,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after buying an additional 59,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $40.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $2.0404 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

