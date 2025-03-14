Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,738 Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter.

Get AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ARB opened at $28.14 on Friday. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Dividend Announcement

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.3092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.