Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,788 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in WEX were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 47.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 21.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WEX by 206.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 290.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in WEX by 13.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX opened at $150.52 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.03 and a 52-week high of $244.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.73.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

