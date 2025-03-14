Atria Investments Inc Sells 27,763 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,763 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NU were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in NU by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NU by 86.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $10.73 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NU. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

