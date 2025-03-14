Atria Investments Inc Sells 280 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Integer were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Integer by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Integer by 8,933.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Integer Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ITGR opened at $118.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $146.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.28 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

