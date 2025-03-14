Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,768 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Gentex were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,699,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,611,000 after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,406,000 after buying an additional 285,802 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,493,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,424,000 after buying an additional 234,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after buying an additional 386,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 179.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,404,000 after buying an additional 1,285,519 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $23.86 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

