Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,842 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth $28,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

