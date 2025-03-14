Atria Investments Inc Sells 4,069 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,061,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,099,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on Onsemi in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Onsemi Stock Performance

ON opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $80.08.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.