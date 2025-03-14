Atria Investments Inc Sells 531 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after acquiring an additional 210,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,044,000 after buying an additional 46,812 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,945,000 after purchasing an additional 116,090 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 532,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,172,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $978,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,381. This represents a 14.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $292,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,501.51. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,198 shares of company stock valued at $92,503,343 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $104.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.18 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

