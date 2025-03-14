Atria Investments Inc Takes $753,000 Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 294.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 6.8 %

ESGV stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.31.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

