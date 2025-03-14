Atria Investments Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,934 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,367,000 after acquiring an additional 544,169 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,088,000 after acquiring an additional 704,809 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,221,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,545,000 after acquiring an additional 51,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,988,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

