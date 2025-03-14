Atria Investments Inc Trims Stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

NYSE:BMA opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.22. Banco Macro S.A. has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $118.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

