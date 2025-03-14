Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Graham were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Graham in the third quarter worth $1,103,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Graham by 22.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,863 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 22,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GHM opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $340.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.73. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

