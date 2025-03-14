Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 26,761 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,440 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 107,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 76,870 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 81,630.7% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,412,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $508,161,000 after buying an additional 2,409,737 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 210,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,256,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 907,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $191,222,000 after buying an additional 84,076 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $209.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.83. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.22.

View Our Latest Report on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.