Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,995,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,341 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.5% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $478,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 15,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.6 %

JPM opened at $224.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $627.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

