BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.61 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 15.05 ($0.19). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 15.06 ($0.20), with a volume of 3,161 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.61. The firm has a market cap of £79.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.69 and a beta of 0.64.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

