Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,449 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,483,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 563.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 592,460 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $50,643,000 after purchasing an additional 503,204 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 817.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 537,886 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $55,564,000 after purchasing an additional 479,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,824,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $328,136,000 after purchasing an additional 459,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,560,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $562,880,000 after buying an additional 395,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 378,780 shares in the company, valued at $27,620,637.60. This trade represents a 3.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.