Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 480.96 ($6.23) and traded as low as GBX 459.11 ($5.95). Billington shares last traded at GBX 461.55 ($5.98), with a volume of 14,319 shares traded.

Billington Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 485.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 480.96. The firm has a market cap of £58.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Billington Company Profile

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.

