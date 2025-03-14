Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,900,000 after buying an additional 84,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.20.

BIO stock opened at $245.20 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.00 and a 52-week high of $387.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

