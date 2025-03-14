BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.44 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioNTech from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.73.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BNTX

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $97.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average is $113.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,701,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,547 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 4,406,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,160,000 after buying an additional 47,236 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,415,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,304,000 after buying an additional 394,434 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,999,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 632.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 501,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after buying an additional 433,388 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.