BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 228.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $9.68 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

