BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.60 and traded as low as $10.20. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 63,425 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
