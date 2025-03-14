Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 42.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 132.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

