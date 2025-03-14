Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.47 and traded as low as $42.09. Cass Information Systems shares last traded at $42.68, with a volume of 39,378 shares traded.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $574.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cass Information Systems

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 89.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 416,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after buying an additional 43,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 328,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 265,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

