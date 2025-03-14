Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,674 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 761,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $51,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCI opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $78.95.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. The trade was a 51.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

