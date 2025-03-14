Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $49.70 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $49,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $55,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.63.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.0 %

FNV stock opened at $150.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.74. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $152.77.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.