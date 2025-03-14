Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $51.04 Million Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $51,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 15,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,112,170.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,673,239.92. The trade was a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $493,342.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,165.36. The trade was a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,835 shares of company stock worth $11,959,517 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTWO stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -112.12 and a beta of 1.62. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.03.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

