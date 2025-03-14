Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $52.94 Million Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 85,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $52,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 779.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 70,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services
In other Primoris Services news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $307,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,868.64. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $501,636. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRIM
Primoris Services Stock Performance
Shares of PRIM opened at $65.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $90.86.
Primoris Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Primoris Services
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.