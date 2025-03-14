Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $52.94 Million Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 85,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $52,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 779.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 70,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $307,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,868.64. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $501,636. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRIM

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $65.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $90.86.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.