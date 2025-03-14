Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $54.63 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $54,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,843,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,748,000 after purchasing an additional 54,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,670,000 after buying an additional 195,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 682,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total value of $281,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,828.55. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,483. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $120.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.76. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

