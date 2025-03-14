Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.99 and traded as low as C$13.72. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$13.72, with a volume of 640,359 shares changing hands.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.81.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.99.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.

